New building for Kalaburagi branch of Jayadeva Hospital to be inaugurated by January 2024

October 29, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The 371-bed new building for the Kalaburagi branch of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR) will be ready by December and it will be thrown open for the public by January 2024, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has said.

He was speaking to presspersons, after inspecting the ongoing works of the hospital building along with SJICSR director C.N. Manjunath, Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) chairman Ajay Singh and Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil, here on Sunday.

The estimated cost of the new building is ₹185 crore and it requires ₹56 crore in addition for upgrading the hospital with new equipment. The entire project is funded by KKRDB, he added.

The hospital will house 100 intensive care unit beds, 250 beds for general wards and 25 beds for special and deluxe rooms. It will have four operation theatres and three cath labs.

Directions have been issued to the department concerned to assess the quantity of water required for the hospital and also to make alternative arrangements for water storage, Dr. Patil said.

Replying to a question, the Minister said that a 300-bed Mother and Child hospital, a 50-bed critical care unit and a burns ward will be established in Kalaburagi.