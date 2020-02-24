New BJP office-bearers totake charge in Belagavi

BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel will be present at the swearing-in of the new office-bearers of the BJP district unit in Belagavi on Tuesday. He will attend the function in Belagavi in the morning and Chikkodi in the afternoon.
He will be present at the meetings where Shashikant Patil will take charge as the Belagavi Urban district president of the party and Sanjay Patil will take over as the Belagavi Rural district president.
Mr. Kateel will speak at a function in Chikkodi where Rajesh Nerli will take over as the party’s Chikkodi district unit president. For its party organisational purposes, BJP has divided the Belagavi unit into three district units.
The new office-bearers will all serve for three years, BJP regional in-charge Veeranna Kadadi told journalists in Belagavi on Monday.
