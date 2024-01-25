New BJP Yadgir unit president to take charge on Sunday

January 25, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Yadgir

Ameen Reddy Patil Yalagi, newly nominated president of the Yadgir district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has said that he will officially take charge of the district unit on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Yalagi said that he will take charge in a public function in Shahapur in which State president of the BJP B.Y. Vijayendra will participate.

“I am ready to take responsibility and strengthen the party from the grassroots to face the next parliamentary elections, as we have faced defeat in the four Assembly constituencies in the district during the last elections,” he said.

He said that all senior leaders, including outgoing president Sharanabhupal Reddy, the former MLAs and party workers will work together to ensure victory for the party candidates in the next elections.

In reaction to the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar re-joining the party, he said that it has brought happiness to all. “Party workers like me will use his experience to strengthen the BJP,” he added.

The former MLAs Venkatareddy Mudnal, Veerbasanth Reddy Mudnal, Sharanabhupal Reddy, Venkatareddy Abbetumkur, Guru Kama and others were present.