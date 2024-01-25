GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New BJP Yadgir unit president to take charge on Sunday

January 25, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Ameen Reddy Patil Yalagi has said he will take charge at a public function in Shahapur in which State president of the BJP B.Y. Vijayendra will participate.

Ameen Reddy Patil Yalagi has said he will take charge at a public function in Shahapur in which State president of the BJP B.Y. Vijayendra will participate. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Ameen Reddy Patil Yalagi, newly nominated president of the Yadgir district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has said that he will officially take charge of the district unit on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Yalagi said that he will take charge in a public function in Shahapur in which State president of the BJP B.Y. Vijayendra will participate.

“I am ready to take responsibility and strengthen the party from the grassroots to face the next parliamentary elections, as we have faced defeat in the four Assembly constituencies in the district during the last elections,” he said.

He said that all senior leaders, including outgoing president Sharanabhupal Reddy, the former MLAs and party workers will work together to ensure victory for the party candidates in the next elections.

In reaction to the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar re-joining the party, he said that it has brought happiness to all. “Party workers like me will use his experience to strengthen the BJP,” he added.

The former MLAs Venkatareddy Mudnal, Veerbasanth Reddy Mudnal, Sharanabhupal Reddy, Venkatareddy Abbetumkur, Guru Kama and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.