New Bill for unorganised sector to be tabled: Hebbar

Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar has said that a Bill for new law for ensuring protection to workers of the unorganised sector would be introduced in the forthcoming session of the legislature.
Chairing the review meeting of the Labour Department at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad on Friday, Mr. Hebbar said that apart from organising welfare programmes for workers of the unorganised sector and migrant labourers, the department would also be collecting data pertaining to the workers.
Mr. Hebbar said that in the legislature session, Bill on a new law that would ensure protection to the workers of the unorganised sector would be tabled. He emphasised that the Labour Department was working as a bridge between workers and owners of industries. He said it was unfortunate that lots of jobs had been lost due to COVID-19 and the condition of the working class had worsened. Considering this, the department was taking steps to mitigate their sufferings, he said. Claiming that the new industrial policy would solve the problems of the workers, the Minister said the department was contemplating on constructing residential schools in industrial estates. Mr. Hebbar said senior officials of the department had been deputed to visit and conduct a study of labour welfare programmes implemented in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Based on the report, more welfare programmes would be chalked out, he said.
