New bi-weekly train between Secunderabad and Vasco-da-Gama from today

Published - October 08, 2024 08:01 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

In a major boost to tourism and connectivity between the States of Telangana and Goa, the Railway Board has approved the introduction of a new bi-weekly express service (Train Nos 17039/17040) between Secunderabad and Vasco-da-Gama railway stations.

The regular service are as follows: from October 9, Train No 17039 Secunderabad-Vasco-da-Gama Bi-Weekly Express will leave Secunderabad every Wednesday and Friday at 10.05 a.m. and reach Vasco-da-Gama at 5.45 a.m. the following day.

En route, the train will arrive and depart at the following stations: Kacheguda (10.18 a.m./10.20 a.m.), Shadnagar (11.04 a.m./11.05 a.m.), Jadcherla (11.37 a.m./11.38 a.m.), Mahbubnagar (11.55 a.m./11.57 a.m.), Gadwal (12.49 p.m./12.50 p.m.), Kurnool City (1.50 p.m./1.52 p.m.), Dhone (3.20 p.m./3.25 p.m.), Guntakal (4.50 p.m./5.05 p.m.), Ballari (6.35 p.m./6.40 p.m.), Hosapete (7.50 p.m./7.55 p.m.), Koppal (8.28 p.m./8.30 p.m.), Gadag (9.32 p.m./9.34 p.m.), SSS Hubballi (10.50 p.m./11 p.m.), Dharwad (11.23 p.m./11.25 p.m.), Londa (12.50 a.m./12.52 a.m.), Castle Rock (1.30 a.m./1.40 a.m.), Kulem (3.20 a.m./3.25 a.m.), Sanvordem (3.44 a.m./3.45 a.m.) and Madgaon (4.15 a.m./4.20 a.m.).

From October 10, Train No 17040 Vasco-da-Gama-Secunderabad Bi-Weekly Express will leave Vasco-da-Gama every Thursday and Saturday at 9 a.m. and reach Secunderabad at 6.20 a.m. the following day.

En route, the train will arrive and depart at the following stations: Madgaon (9.30 a.m./9.35 a.m.), Sanvordem (9.49 a.m./9.50 a.m.), Kulem (10.15 a.m./10.20 a.m.), Castle Rock (11.30 a.m./11.35 a.m.), Londa (12.10 p.m./12.12 p.m.), Dharwad (1.38 p.m./1.40 p.m.), SSS Hubballi (2.20 p.m./2.30 p.m.), Gadag (3.30 p.m./3.32 p.m.), Koppal (4.18 p.m./4.20 p.m.), Hosapete (5 p.m./5.05 p.m.), Ballari (7.10 p.m./7.15 p.m.), Guntakal (8.40 p.m./8.55 p.m.), Dhone (10.50 p.m./10.55 p.m.), Kurnool City (11.48 p.m./11.50 p.m.), Gadwal (12.49 a.m./12.50 a.m.), Mahbubnagar (3.38 a.m./3.40 a.m.), Jadcherla (4.04 a.m./4.05 a.m.), Shadnagar (4.19 a.m./4.20 a.m.) and Kacheguda (5.18 a.m./5.20 a.m.).

The train will comprise 21 modern LHB coaches, First AC Class 1, AC 2-tier 2, AC 3-tier 3, AC 3-tier economy 2, Sleeper Class 7, General Second Class 4 and Brake van-cum-generator cars 2.

This new train service offers seamless connectivity for both tourists and local passengers, providing a convenient link between two culturally rich regions, said a release.

