New attendance system for Karnataka Health Department staff

Published - July 25, 2024 11:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Following recommendations under the Karnataka Administrative Reforms-2 report, the State Health Department is all set to roll out a new “mobile-based geofenced real-time” attendance system for its staff, including doctors, from August 1. A government order to this effect has been issued last week.

With this, all staff of the Health Department, including hospitals, commissionerate and other allied offices, should record their attendance using their mobiles. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who announced this in the Legislative Council, said the new system will show from which location the employee is registering his attendance.

“There will be no room for foul play. This is to ensure that doctors and officials are available for patients and the general public during the working hours. We have got several complaints that doctors are not available in the hospitals to attend to patients,” the Minister said.

So far, the Department has been using an Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system (AEBAS) in all its offices and hospitals. However, there were several lapses in this system. Besides, the equipment needed frequent repairs, officials said.

