New arrest in Kalburgi murder case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) made a new arrest in the M.M. Kalburgi murder case on Friday. The arrested has been identified as Krishnamurthy from Hubballi.

Sources in the SIT said Krishnamurthy is suspected to be the biker who drove the shooter to and from Kalburgi’s residence on August 30, 2015.

His identification and arrest came days after the SIT secured the custody of Amol Kale, the kingpin who led the gang that killed rationalists and writers.

He is accused no. 1 in Gauri Lankesh murder case, that is also being investigated by the SIT. Sources said descriptions by eyewitnesses in the case also matched Krishnamurthy.

Gang targets ‘durjans’

Krishnamurthy is said to be part of the unnamed gang formed in 2011 to target “durjans” — people who they perceive to be anti-Hindu — from its inception. Information on whether he was overtly associated with any other organisation before or after that is yet to be revealed.

Initially, Ganesh Myskin and Amit Baddi, both from Hubballi and allegedly part of the hit team that killed Gauri Lankesh were suspected to be the shooter and biker in the Kalburgi murder.

However, while eyewitness accounts of the shooter matched that of Myskin, eyewitness accounts of the biker did not match Amit Baddi, which put the cops on further investigations. Interrogation of Kale is said to have revealed vital clues leading to the arrest of Krishnamurthy.