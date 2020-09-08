Karnataka

New app from KSHRC

Karnataka State Human Rights Commission, Bengaluru, has developed an app named ‘Manav Hakku Rakshane’.

It can be downloaded from Google Play Store and may be used to file a complaint or know about human rights. KSHRC, in a release, said this app would prove to be the dawn of a new era in the field of redressal of grievances arising out of the violation of human rights, the release stated.

