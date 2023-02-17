New airports in the offing in Karnataka

February 17, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

With air travel becoming a preferred mode of travel, the State Budget presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has paved the way for construction of new airports, upgrading existing ones, and completion of airports that are under construction.

Mr. Bommai in his Budget speech said that as people were showing more interest in air travel with a view to save time and for hassle-free travel, the government was developing five new airports.

“Our government has undertaken a record number of five new airports in Shivamogga, Vijayapura, Hassan, Raichur, and Karwar. Shivamogga and Vijayapura airport work will be completed in this year itself,” said Mr. Bommai.

Mr. Bommai said that in addition to five airport works already undertaken, administrative approval had been given for the construction of Ballari airport and that it would be developed under a PPP model through a competitive bidding process by beginning a new tender process.

He said that for upgrading Mysuru airport, ₹320 crore had been allocated. The construction of two new airports in Davangere and Koppal districts would also commence this year.

“Feasibility report has already been prepared for the construction of airports in Davangere and Koppal districts. Steps will be taken to commence the construction work this year,” said Mr. Bommai.

At present, in Karnataka there are eight functional airports operating commercial flights which are the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and airports in Mangaluru, Belagavi, Hubbali, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Bidar, and Vijayanagar (Hampi).