New admission policy for universities, colleges launched

24 August 2021 04:00 IST

Digitalisation Policy and Research and Technology Policy also announced

The State launched its admission module for universities and colleges on Monday. Karnataka is the first State to implement the National Education Policy (NEP).

All higher education institutions should admit students by providing exit options and allowing students to opt for multidisciplinary subjects. The classes for the academic year will begin from October 1.

While Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the launch virtually, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched it in Bengaluru.

The event marked the launch of the NEP helpline and inauguration of admission process for higher education for the year 2021-22 using Unified University and College Manangement System. The helpline number is 080-24486666.

Mr. Pradhan praised the efforts of Karnataka and said it was ahead of all States in implementing NEP and said it should bring accessibility, equity and quality in the education system.

Two new policies

The Chief Minister also announced two new policies — Digitalisation Policy and the Research and Technology Policy. He invited suggestions from experts to frame these two policies.

In his address, he said the new NEP 2020 gives thrust to Research and Development. “There is no better place than Karnataka in R&D sector and there are more than 180 internationally acclaimed R&D centres in the State. Envisaging synergy between educational institutions and these R&D centres and the industry, the government will evolve the R&D policy,” he added.

Digitisation plays a crucial role in education today apart from business and governance and the government will bring out a Digitisation Policy to enhance network connectivity in each village, he said.

Meanwhile, as a first step towards implementation of NEP at primary and secondary level, Mr. Bommai announced the setting up of the Primary and Secondary Education Council at Kalaburagi.

The academicians who were involved in drafting of NEPwere felicitated during the event. K. Kasturirangan, who headed the draft NEP committee, suggested that the State government frame a committee to monitor implementation of NEP.

Tablet PCs

CM Bommai on Monday announced the decision of providing tablet PCs to all first year UG students this year. Although it was an old scheme, the Higher Education Department was considering dropping it due to paucity of funds.