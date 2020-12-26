New additions to rail museum

Mysuru

26 December 2020 23:27 IST

Computerised PRS commissioned at Chamarajapuram

Two life-size figurines of the most familiar faces in a Railway environment - member of the Indian Railway Protection Force Services and the Sahayak (earlier known as porters) were unveiled at the Rail Museum in Mysuru on Saturday.

A release said the new attractions were unveiled by Sujatha Singh, President, South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation, Hubballi, and theywill help visitors to get a sense of how these two distinctly different set of people have been significantly helping the Railways over the years.

Kalika Agarwal, President, SWRWWO Mysuru and other office-bearers of Women’s Welfare Organisation of Mysuru Division were present on the occasion.

The rail museum was renovated and expanded with a slew of new collections in March this year and has seen an increase in tourists footfall since then.

Earlier, A.K.Singh, General Manager, South Western Railway, Hubballi, and Rahul Agrawal Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division, inspected Chamarajapuram Railway station in the city and commissioned the computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) installed for the benefit of rail users.

Mr. Singh also inspected the Mysuru Railway station and the pit line to take stock of the situation following the gradual resumption of passenger services from Mysuru. Senior officials of Mysuru Division were also present during the inspection.

The release said the Passenger Reservation System at Chamarajapuram will operate from 10 a.m. to noon and from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. on all days except Sundays when it will function from 10 a.m. to noon.