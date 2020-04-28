New additional judge for HC

Savanur Vishwajith Shetty on Tuesday took oath as additional judge of the Karnataka High Court.
Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka administered the oath of office to him in a simple ceremony, which was attended by only a few senior judges of the High Court, select members of the Bar, and some family members of Justice Shetty, due to social distancing norms in view of COVID-19.
Hailing from Savanur village of Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, Justice Shetty secured his law degree from Vaikunata Baliga College of Law in Udupi and later enrolled as an advocate. He gained experience as a lawyer while worked as a junior in the law chamber of P. Vishwanath Shetty, Lokayukta of Karnataka and a former judge of the High Court.
