Karnataka

New Additional Chief Secretary to Karnataka CM

E.V. Ramana Reddy is the new Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and incumbent P. Ravi Kumar has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to the State government.

Mr. Reddy will continue to hold the post of Additional Chief Secretary of IT/BT and Science and Technology Department.

G. Kumar Naik, Principal Secretary to Industries and Commerce Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Higher Education, relieving Mr. Reddy from the concurrent charge. Mr. Naik will continue to be the Principal Secretary to Industries and Commerce Department, said an order issued by the State government on Monday.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2020 11:36:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/new-additional-chief-secretary-to-karnataka-cm/article32491346.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story