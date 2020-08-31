New Additional Chief Secretary to Karnataka CM

E.V. Ramana Reddy is the new Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and incumbent P. Ravi Kumar has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to the State government.

Mr. Reddy will continue to hold the post of Additional Chief Secretary of IT/BT and Science and Technology Department.

G. Kumar Naik, Principal Secretary to Industries and Commerce Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Higher Education, relieving Mr. Reddy from the concurrent charge. Mr. Naik will continue to be the Principal Secretary to Industries and Commerce Department, said an order issued by the State government on Monday.