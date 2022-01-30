Never sought membership in Congress: BJP MLA

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda of the BJP has said he was ready to quit active politics and work as a watchman for Congress leader H.K. Mahesh if he showed proof that he had sought membership of the Congress party.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Saturday, the MLA said he had never thought of quitting the BJP and joining any other party. “The day the thought of joining any other party comes to mind, I believe that is the end of my political career,” he said. He was reacting to Congress leader Mahesh’s allegation that Preetham Gowda had consulted leaders of the Congress and also applied seeking party’s membership.

“If Mahesh shows any evidence to prove that I had applied for Congress party membership, I will quit politics and start working as watchman for Mahesh’s residence. I don’t expect salary from him. But, if he cannot show evidence, he should apologise in public for his comments,” he said.