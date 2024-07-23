Networking meeting for food start-ups at CFTRI

The Atal Incubation Centre of Coffee Board (AIC-CCRI-CED) and BioNEST Incubation Center of CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru, are jointly organising a networking meeting for food start-ups, entrepreneurs, and investors. The meeting will be held on July 26 on the CFTRI campus from 9.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.

Interested startups, incubators, industry experts, investors, and startup ecosystem enablers in the food and beverage domain can attend the meeting. The event is free of cost, but registration is mandatory. For more details and registration, contact: +91-9738342249/+91-9741290109.

BioNEST incubation

Also, the CSIR-CFTRI is inviting applications from food startups for its BioNEST incubation center. Startups working in food formulation, biotechnology, bioprocessing, and related domains are encouraged to apply.

Supported by BIRAC, CSIR-CFTRI Bio-NEST is dedicated to nurturing and supporting food startups, providing access to mentorship, instrumentation, pilot plant facilities and other resources, a press release said here.

The last date to submit applications is July 31.

For more information and to apply, contact Dr. P. Pavan Kumar, Manager, BioNEST Incubation Facility, CFTRI, Mysuru. E-mail: managerbionest@cftri.res.in or call 0821-2412608