GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Networking meeting for food start-ups at CFTRI

Published - July 23, 2024 07:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Atal Incubation Centre of Coffee Board (AIC-CCRI-CED) and BioNEST Incubation Center of CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru, are jointly organising a networking meeting for food start-ups, entrepreneurs, and investors. The meeting will be held on July 26 on the CFTRI campus from 9.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.

Interested startups, incubators, industry experts, investors, and startup ecosystem enablers in the food and beverage domain can attend the meeting. The event is free of cost, but registration is mandatory. For more details and registration, contact: +91-9738342249/+91-9741290109.

BioNEST incubation

Also, the CSIR-CFTRI is inviting applications from food startups for its BioNEST incubation center. Startups working in food formulation, biotechnology, bioprocessing, and related domains are encouraged to apply.

Supported by BIRAC, CSIR-CFTRI Bio-NEST is dedicated to nurturing and supporting food startups, providing access to mentorship, instrumentation, pilot plant facilities and other resources, a press release said here.

The last date to submit applications is July 31.

For more information and to apply, contact Dr. P. Pavan Kumar, Manager, BioNEST Incubation Facility, CFTRI, Mysuru. E-mail: managerbionest@cftri.res.in or call 0821-2412608

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / investments / startups

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.