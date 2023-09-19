Nepali man held with Indian passport

September 19, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

Immigration officials on Monday arrested a 35-year-old businessman from Nepal who was trying to board a flight to Bangkok using a valid Indian passport. The officials also caught a woman from India and a man from Nepal who told the officials that they had paid money to the accused to get a job in Thailand.

The accused, identified as Uttam Hamal Hari Prasad, was caught while trying to pass through the departure immigration counter. On suspicion, Chandan Kumar, an officer with the Bureau of Immigration, confronted him and found that he had a Nepalese accent and questioned him further to recover the Nepal citizenship card from him.

Further verification found that he had used dubious means to get a valid Indian passport and was taking the woman and man for jobs in Thailand.

The officials recorded the statement of Monika Armugam from India and Bishal Chand from Nepal and arrested Uttam Hari Prasad on the charges of Passport Act and Foreigners Act.

In another incident, the police arrested a 44-year-old man from Kasargod on the charge of assaulting a senior official of the customs department over a trivial row on Monday.

The accused Gafoor Valiya Peedikayil has been charged with assault on public servant and arrested. The accused had landed in the airport from Dubai and passing through the green channel when Superintendent of Customs Ashutosh Thapaliyal confronted him asking for the documents for verification.

A heated argument ensured following which Gafoor allegedly assaulted the officer and created a ruckus hurling abuses. The customs staff detained him and handed him over to the police.

