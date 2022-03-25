NEP will transform future generations, says Central University Vice-Chancellor

March 25, 2022 19:26 IST

‘The attraction to western culture has held back a 5,000-year-old civilisation from becoming a progressive society’

Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Karnataka, Kalaburagi, Battu Satyanarayana has said that the new curriculum recommended under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 with focus on India’s rich culture and history will help transform the future generations of the country.

He was delivering the inaugural address at a two-day seminar on “Vachana Literature and Other Disciplines: An Interface” jointly organised by the university and Basava Samiti, Bengaluru, in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

Prof. Satyanarayana said that the Indian education system has been influenced by British theories for a long time. “Consequently, Indian youths are more attracted to western culture than our own. And, this element has held back our 5,000-year-old civilisation from becoming a progressive society in today’s world,” he said.

The teachings of the 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara have left a long lasting impact on the people for centuries. And, now, there is a dire need for the younger generations to imbibe the teachings of Basaveshwara as they were relevant even today, he said.

Dean, School of Law, Central University of Karnataka, M.V. Alagawadi urged students to read the Vachanas, understand them, analyse them and try to bring them into practice. Only reciting the vachanas will be of no consequence unless they are to put into practice, he said.

Professor Basavaraj Donur also spoke.