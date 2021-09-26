NEP will reform student mentality to compete with the best, says CM

‘It will not only correct existing anomalies but also help children learn about the country’s real history and culture’

“The new National Education Policy (NEP) will address some long-standing loopholes in the education system that have promoted slavish mentality among students. It is aimed at liberating children from the colonial education system and expose them to the glory of India,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Belagavi on Sunday.

He was speaking after felicitating newly elected members of the Belagavi City Corporation.

“The current education system was then designed to create slavish mentality among children. This system has history from the foreigners point of view. It has history lessons that glorify only those of the invaders. Our children do not know about our real history and culture. They are taught English, which is a sign of slavish mentality plaguing our system. The new National Education Policy is aimed at correcting such anomalies. It is an education system of Indians, made for Indians, by Indians. It will reform the education system in such a way that poor students from rural India will be able to compete with the best educated students in the west,” he said.

Public service

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not only a national party but also a nationalist party. That is the main difference between us and the other parties. Public service is the second nature of our party. Service is ingrained in all our leaders and workers, from the booth level to the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister sees himself as the servant of the people,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said that parties other than the BJP did not have it in them to work for the interests of the nation. “In the name of service, they are looting the people. That is why the people have rejected them,” he added.

He said that the government was committed to protecting temples and places of worship in the State and it will introduce the necessary legislation for the purpose.

The Chief Minister congratulated the newly elected councillors and asked them to work for the all-round development of the city.

“It is one thing to get elected as members of the corporation council, but an entirely different thing to be a councillor from the BJP. It is of great political significance,” Mr. Bommai said.

Member of Legislative Assembly Abhay Patil said that the decision to fight elections on party ticket had ushered in a new era of development politics in the city. “The councillors should never lose sight of the fact that they have won only because of the hard work of the party workers,’’ Mr. Patil said.