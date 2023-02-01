NEP will help improve education system: DC

February 01, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Yadgir

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal has said that National Education Policy (NEP), which was introduced by the Union and State governments, will help improve the education system. Thus, it should be implemented effectively, she said.

She was speaking after inaugurating a workshop for headmasters on “ Excellence in Education- 2023” of the primary, modern and high schools at Aryabhatta International School on the outskirts of Yadgir city on Wednesday.

“In order to improve the education sector, the Union government has introduced the NEP. But, it should effectively be implemented by the teachers,” she said. She also stressed that most of the teachers working in government schools where she visited so far have not achieved as expected in using modern technology though computers and smart rooms were provided to 122 higher schools.

The district administration has provided all basic amenities to schools located especially in rural areas under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Using the facilities provided, teachers and headmasters should take steps to improve the educational quality and bring changes in the sector as to how the private schools are doing, she added.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Shantagowda Patil said that lack of information about changes in the educational sector has caused backwardness in the district. “The workshop which was organised here would help to share information among teachers and headmasters on changes in the educational sector and modern system,” he added.

Chairman of the institution Sudhakar Reddy Malipatil Anapur said he will ensure that the institution holds more workshops enabling teachers and headmasters to learn new methods in the education sector.