‘NEP will ensure students’ holistic development’

The Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University organised its 11th convocation, partially online and partially offline, in Vijayapura on Saturday.

Some students attended in person, and some others received their degrees online.

M.K. Shridhar, member, University Grants Commission, New Delhi, delivered the convocation address.

He hailed the new National Education Policy saying it would ensure holistic development of students who would build a self-reliant India in the competitive global scenario.

He said that the policy helps an Arts student choose subjects like Science and any other course from any other stream, in the inter-disciplinary course choice mode.

Many reforms have also been introduced in the field of higher education, that include graded academic, administrative and financial autonomy for institutions. This can help the country to have uniform rules for government, private and deemed universities, he said.

The guests gave away 55 doctoral degrees, and 65 students got gold medals in various subjects.

Onkaragouda Kakade, Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) KSAWU, Vijayapura, presided over the function.