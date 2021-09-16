Karnataka

‘NEP will benefit students’

The New Education Policy (NEP) would benefit students as it offers a student-centric multi-disciplinary approach, Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor of Visvesaraya Technological University, has said.

At the inauguration of a workshop on the NEP organised at Malnad College of Engineering in Hassan on Thursday, he said the NEP had been framed considering the requirement of changing times. Colleges should implement it understanding its core objectives. The policy had been formulated recognising the technological advances in different fields and the skills necessary for the students.

The workshop had been organised to discuss the effective implementation of the policy. The students should make use of the policy and flourish in their careers, Mr. Karisiddappa added.

The principals and representatives of 23 autonomous engineering colleges participated in the workshop.


