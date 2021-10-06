‘NEP will benefit all students’

Hassan

06 October 2021 19:09 IST

The National Education Policy 2020 being implemented in Karnataka will address many loopholes in the education system and improve the standard of education, Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan has said.

Speaking at a workshop on the NEP organised by Kuvempu University in Shivamogga on Wednesday, he said the new policy would prepare students to face the challenges at the global level and succeed in their careers. The policy would give freedom to education institutes and autonomous colleges. “A new policy is being implemented after three decades. A panel of experts has studied the best practices followed in many reputed universities and adopted them in the new policy. The benefits of the policy will reach all sections of students”, he said.

The Minister also took questions from the audience during the interaction. He said that the policy was not being implemented in a hurry. There had been discussions for the last seven years and preparations had been done over the last year for its implementation. “The impacts of the new policy can be seen in the next 10-15 years. Karnataka is the first State to implement it”, he said.

MLC Ayanur Manjunath, Kuvempu University Vice-Chancellor B.P. Veerabhadrappa, Registrar G. Anuradha and others were present.