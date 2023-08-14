ADVERTISEMENT

NEP will be scrapped from next academic year in Karnataka: CM

August 14, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the New Education Policy (NEP) would be scrapped from the next academic year (2024-25) in Karnataka.

After making necessary arrangements, the NEP would be scrapped, he said. “This year it is not possible since the academic year has begun when the government was formed,” he said. The ruling Congress has promised to scrap the NEP and prepare a new education policy for the State. NEP has been continuing this year to avoid inconvenience to the students in the middle of the academic year, he said.

He was speaking at the general body meeting of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee held at the KPCC office.

“NEP has faced stiff opposition from students, parents, teachers and lecturers. BJP has sacrificed the interests of the students from the State by implementing the NEP in the State on experimental basis, which it is not implemented it in all States,” Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged.

It had been announced that the Congress would not implement the NEP in the State, which was reiterated in the Budget. Instead, the government would formulate a new education policy. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had dubbed NEP as the “Nagpur Education Policy”, referring to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur city. He had argued that the NEP violated the rights of the State.

