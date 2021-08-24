NEP to be implemented in all colleges under Rani Channamma University

Rani Channamma University will implement National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 across all the 398 affiliated colleges from this academic year.

“The new policy is framed in such a way that a whole new generation of youth will be prepared for the challenges of the 21st century. We will strive to equip students academically, professionally, socially, economically and politically,” Vice-Chancellor M. Ramachandra Gowda said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

“NEP is based on the spirit of Vishwamanava and Vasudaiva Kutumbakam. It is in this backdrop that the role of education has assumed tremendous significance. Education today needs to bridge the barriers between nations and uphold human values, integrity and harmonious relationships transcending borders,” he said.

The NEP envisages: Students in this current year have to choose between two discipline cores available in the respective colleges for BA or B.Sc degrees. At the beginning of the third year, one subject can be selected as a major and another subject as a minor or two subjects can be chosen as major subjects.

Along with two chosen discipline cores, students must select open electives and discipline electives in accordance with curriculum structure along with Kannada language and another language. For those students who have not learnt Kannada language in pre-university or 10+2 or who do not have Kannada as mother tongue, Kannada syllabus needs to be framed and taught.

Students need not select the discipline core pertaining to subject related Bachelor’s degrees (B.Com, BCA, BBA, BVA and BPA). They only need to select Kannada language and another language along with open electives and discipline electives in accordance with curriculum structure.

In the first year, if any student studies syllabus specified in National Skills Qualifications Framework Level 5 and earns the required credits and for varied reasons exits from the course, he will be issued a certificate.

In the second year, if any student studies syllabus specified in National Skills Qualifications Framework Level 6 and earns the required credits and for varied reasons exits from the course, he will be issued a diploma certificate.

In the third year, if any student studies syllabus specified in National Skills Qualifications Framework Level 7 and earns the required credits and for varied reasons exits from the course, he will be issued a bachelor degree certificate.

Students can pursue their fourth year in the same college with their chosen subjects if the National Skills Qualifications Framework Level 8 is available in that college. If they complete the fourth year course and earn the required credits and complete the course, they will be issued bachelor honours degree certificate. In the fourth year, if their study includes research projects, then, such graduate honours degree holders are eligible to directly join doctoral (Ph.D) studies.

If the student does not have bachelor’s honours degree classes in the college where he is studying, then he may enrol in another college where it is available for the fourth year graduate honours degree. There is no compulsion for colleges to run fourth year graduate honours degree classes.

If the student discontinues studies at any stage due to various reasons, then, he can continue his studies in the same stage later. The maximum 40% of the credits that a student must earn in any stage of his study can be earned by him through official online course which will be credited to the academic account of the student. The student must obtain at least 50% credits from the university from which he wants to graduate.

The student has to fulfil the pre-requisites of the supplementary requirements of the subject while selecting discipline core, open elective and discipline elective subjects. For example, if the student wishes to chose physics or mathematics subjects, then, he should have studied those subjects at pre-university or 10+2 levels. In case the student has not studied these subjects at pre-university or 10+2 levels, then, the valid pre-requisite course of the subject need to have been studied.

A student may quit after even semesters and he will be issued specified certificate, diploma, degree and honours degree. At every level, study should include the completion of two semesters.

Re-admissions can be taken only in odd semesters. Along with three-year graduate degree or four-year graduate honours degree, five-year integrated post-graduate degree programme may be run in eligible colleges. In cases where a student discontinues his studies for various reasons, bachelor’s degree or bachelor’s honours degree may be awarded after the completion of three and four years of study, respectively.

Post-graduate degrees are of one or two years durations. Graduates with four-year bachelor honours degree are eligible to join one year post-graduate degree course. Similarly, three-year bachelor’s degree holders are eligible for two-year post-graduate degree programme.

If students pursuing two-year postgraduate studies quit after the completion of one year earning the required credits in the chosen subjects, then, they will be awarded post-graduate diploma degrees.