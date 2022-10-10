NEP: Seminar on Empowering Special Educators to be held in Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 10, 2022 20:41 IST

National Seminar on ‘Capacity building and Empowering Special Educators of children with Communication Disorders with Special Reference to NEP-2020’ will be held on October 11, 12 at the Seminar Hall in the Knowledge Park of AIISH, Mysuru. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Department of Special Education, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru is organising a National Seminar on ‘Capacity building and Empowering Special Educators of children with Communication Disorders with Special Reference to NEP-2020’ on Tuesday and Wednesday (October 11, 12) at the Seminar Hall in the Knowledge Park of the institute.

Eminent personalities including Dr. Varsho Gathoo, Reader and former Head, Department of Education, Mumbai, Prof. Sujatha Bhan, Professor and Head, Department of Special Education, SNDT Women’s University, Mumbai, Dr. Shyamala Dalvi, Inclusive Education Consultant, Mumbai and Ms. Madhumathi Bose, Early Intervention and Cerebral Visual Impairment Specialist, Delhi, Prof. Ajish K. Abraham, Professor of Electronics and Acoustics, Dr. Alok Kumar Upadhyay, Associate Professor, Dr. Priti Venkatesh, Associate Professor, Mr. Freddy Antony, Assistant Professor in Clinical Psychology, and Ms. Divya, Lecturer in Special Education will be participating as resource persons for the seminar.

The seminar aims for capacity building and empowering the special educators and mainstream teachers to develop their skill in teaching children with special needs in schools. There is a need to upgrade professionals and students about various classroom strategies based on NEP 2020, a release from the AIISH said.

Mayor Shivakumar will be the Chief Guest. Dr. M. Pushpavathi, Director, AIISH, Mysuru will preside.

