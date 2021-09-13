NEP opposed

Hassan

13 September 2021 22:21 IST

Kimmane Ratnakar, former Education Minister, has opposed the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) in Karnataka, stating that it would promote the privatization of the education sector on a large scale.

Speaking at a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, Mr. Ratnakar said the government had not discussed the impacts of the NEP with experts. Nor was it debated in the legislature. “The policy was framed by a committee with representatives of the Sangh Parivar. The State government is in a hurry to implement it without making necessary preparations,” he said. The policy intended to take away jobs and posed a threat to cultural diversity. “There is a threat of private players taking over the education sector. The poor people will lose opportunities,” he said.

To a question on his contesting in the Assembly election for the Thirthahalli constituency, Mr. Ratnakar said the party high-command would decide on the candidate during the elections. “I have been with the Congress for many years and will remain in the party,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising