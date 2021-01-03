NEP is a revolutionary document with a vision: MAHE V-C

The Vice-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) M.D. Venkatesh has said that the New Education Policy- 2020 is a revolutionary document with a vision on bringing out qualitative changes in the education sector with extensive use of technology.
Speaking after inaugurating a conclave on ‘Implementation of new education policy: a vision building’ at MGM College in Udupi on Saturday, he said that it will provide flexibility to students with multiple entry and exit options to complete his/her education during any point of time.
Doors of opportunity
The Vice-Chancellor said that the NEP has also opened up the doors of opportunity with the prisms of internationalisation being acknowledged in the policy. It gives a green signal for Indian universities to open their campuses abroad. The policy gives a roadmap to make youngsters to have a receptive mindset to embrace technology, he said.
Stating that research intensive education is the need of the hour, he said that there will be challenges in the implementation of the policy. It has laid stress on promotion of extensive use of technology and has given importance to Indian languages and cultural diversity to bring change in the higher education system in the country.
S.K. Saidapur, former Vice-Chancellor, Karnataka University, also spoke.
