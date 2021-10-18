Governor says NEP-2020 gives priority to regional languages

Governor Thawarchand Gehlot (second from left) interacting with students at Karnataka State Law University in Hubballi on Monday.

HUBBALLI

18 October 2021 21:30 IST

Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Monday said that under the National Education Policy-2020 being implemented by the Union Government, learning of regional languages has been given priority.

Speaking at an interaction with law students during his visit to Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) at Navanagar in Hubballi, he said that the Constitution and legal system are the best in the world.

Terming KSLU as the best among legal institutions in the country, he said that several of the alumni of the university have made name in the Supreme Court and High Court of Karnataka.

The Governor said that the government is ready to further improve facilities available in the university and asked the Syndicate and faculty members and students to either submit their suggestions on improvements to be made in written form or orally. The suggestions will be considered and acted upon on priority, he promised.

Mr. Gehlot, who earlier inspected various facilities at the university, including library, administrative complex and moot court halls, said that after his appointment as Governor, he is trying to learn Kannada.

KSLU students Prabhayan Chakraborthy, Siddhi Nagvekari expressed their views on the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor of KSLU P. Eshwar Bhat, Registrars Mohammed Zubair, Ratna Bharamagoudar and G.B. Patil and others were present.