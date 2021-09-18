NEP fraught with danger, says Dhruvanarayan

Mysuru

18 September 2021 18:21 IST

He fears ‘saffronisation’ of education

The KPCC working president and former MP R. Dhruvanarayan has expressed apprehensions over ‘hasty’ implementation of the New Educational Policy (NEP) by the State.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday he said the NEP was an attempt at ‘saffronisation’ of the education system and was being pushed through without debate and discussions by experts. He said it was fraught with danger to the society and inimical to the interest of the State as the NEP amounted to “moving in the reverse gear” and would “take the country backwards”.

He said there was a precedent of elaborate discussions on the educational policies when announced by Indira Gandhi in 1968 and Rajiv Gandhi in 1986. The views of experts in the field of education was sought and their opinions were accorded due weightage before implementation. But under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is no scope for consulting the experts or eliciting expert opinion.

The Assembly session is on and the issue should be discussed but there are efforts to implement the NEP without ascertaining its pros and cons, he added.

Alleging that the NEP was rooted in religion and the glories of an imaginary past or based on assumptions Mr. Dhruvanarayan claimed that even the expert committee members were sympathetic to or had RSS background. “While we respect Kasturirangan, he was not given a free hand and other members were RSS or BJP members.’’ He averred that the earlier policy should be persisted with by the government and expressed concern that the new policy would be detrimental to the interests and growth of Dalits, backward classes and the economically weaker section of the society.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha also came under flak for his criticism of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The MP had questioned Mr. Siddaramaiah’s “new found interest in temples”, in connection with the demolition of a temple in Nanjangud by the local authorities. ‘’Mr. Simha is not the custodian of Hinduism or representative of all Hindus. The demolition was a court order and the government has to implement it with due consultations with the local community after taking them into confidence. But this government lacks administrative acumen and experience as it is repeatedly faltering in handling sensitive issues or even upholding law and order’’, said Mr. Dhruvanarayan.

Congress city unit president R. Murthy, district unit president B.J. Vijaykumar, KPCC spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh and others were present.