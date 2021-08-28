NEP facilitates creating thinking: VC

MYSURU

28 August 2021 20:17 IST

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar said here on Saturday that the National Education Policy-2020 lays particular emphasis on the development of the creative potential of each individual.

Speaking after inaugurating a workshop for the members of the syllabus framing committee at the the Department of Social Work here, he said the NEP also gives scope for a skill-based, multidisciplinary educational environment besides multiple entries and exits.

He said the NEP is based on the principle that education must develop not only cognitive capacities – both the foundational capacities of literacy and numeracy and higher order cognitive capacities such as critical thinking and problem solving – but also social, ethical and emotional capacities.

The policy proposes the revision and revamping of all aspects of the education structure, including its regulation and governance, to create a new system that is aligned with the aspirational goals of 21st century education, including SDG4, while building upon India’s traditions and value system, he explained.

Social work is a discipline which uses its intervention of social case work, social group work, community organisation, social work research, social welfare administration and social action to solve individual and societal problems. The scope of social work is wide ranging from solving societal problems up to policy making, the V-C said.

Lingaraj Gandhi, V-C, Bangalore City University; Y.S. Sidde Gowda, Vice-Chancellor, Tumkur University; and Registrar R Shivappa were present.