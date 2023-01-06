NEP can help transform engineering education: VTU VC

January 06, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The 10 th International Conference on Transformations in Engineering Education for Sustainable Development (ICTIEE) – 2023 was inaugurated by Vidyashankar S., Vice-Chancellor, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi in the presence of Gundappa Gowda, President, Vidyavardhaka Sangha (VVS), .P Vishwanath, Secretary, VVS, Shrishaila Ramannanavar, Treasurer, VVS, along with Conference General Chairs - Krishna Vedula, Executive Director, IUCEE and B. Sadashive Gowda, Principal, VVCE - at the VVCE here on Friday.

The conference is jointly organised by the Vidya Vardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru and the Indo Universal Collaboration for Engineering Education (IUCEE), Hyderabad.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Vidyashankar spoke on the transformations of engineering education and how it has brought about a dramatic change to meet the global challenges and deliver higher sustainable and knowledge-based development.

From merely a chalk-and-board classroom engagement, teaching practices have moved to a platform where a holistic approach to engineering is being promoted. The current curriculum developments have moved from teacher-centred pedagogy methods to student-centric learning methods, he added.

Rapid advancement in technology and globalisation necessitates education to be designed towards an Outcome-Based Education model, he opined.

He emphasised that Karnataka is the first State in India to adopt the NEP-2020 which aims to bring in a multi- and interdisciplinary approach. VTU is the first technical university in the country to implement NEP, and spoke on how the NEP will benefit engineering students with flexibility in learning.

Transformation of engineering education is possible through NEP, he said, adding that outcome-based education and employability of graduates are key.

The VTU VC lauded the efforts of Mr. Sadashive Gowda and Dean (Faculty Affairs, VTU) for instituting training for teachers through online programmes and courses for Outcome-Based Modules.

Earlier, Mr. Sadashive Gowda welcomed the gathering of over 400 delegates from renowned institutes from India and across the world to the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Krishna Vedula stressed on outcome-based learning and design thinking, and shared best practices in developing an ecosystem for improving the quality of engineering education. “The engineering students must create something out of nothing. IUCEE has focussed on developing skills among the students. The experts at IUCEE will help transform engineering education,” he said.

Stating that the IUCEE will work with VTU, he remarked that the IUCEE family now encompasses 52 institutions with 10,000 faculty members and two lakh students of which 1,000 faculty members have received IIEECP (IUCEE International Engineering Educators’ Certification Programme) certification. A total of 31 of these institutes have active Teaching and Learning Centres and are taking a zonal approach to transform engineering education.

He mentioned that this conference will see three leadership sessions, four panel discussions, 16 workshops, 18 keynotes by global experts and 92 research papers presented.

In his presidential address, Mr. Gundappa Gowda emphasized on ‘Jnana’ or knowledge. He lamented that the forest cover is down by 75% and there is no river in India which is left unpolluted. This situation has to be changed, he said.

The conference souvenir was released to mark the occasion.

An exhibition has also been organised in which edTech companies such as Dassault Systems, MathWorks, Linquid Instruments, Ion Education, L&T EduTech and Vigyanlabs innovation are demonstrating education solutions. The student teams are also showcasing sustainability-based projects.