NEP 2020 will ensure a bright future for poor students, says Ashwath Narayan

September 27, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Belagavi

“The new National Education Policy 2020 will ensure a bright future for poor students of the country. It can help provide international quality education to rural students,” the former Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a special meeting organised by Peoples Forum For Karnataka on NEP 2020 at KLE Society’s Lingaraj College.

He said that the Congress government in the State has announced that it will stop the implementation of the NEP 2020, brought in by the BJP, only due to political reasons. “The government’s move will create confusion in the minds of students,’‘ he said.

This will surely destroy the dreams and aspirations of thousands of poor students in rural areas. The State government will leave the next generation in the lurch through such narrow-minded measures, he said. He urged students, teachers, parents and institutions to oppose the State government’s move.

He also said that such a move will have limited impact as most of the schools that follow CBSE syllabus will be following the NEP 2020.

NEP 2020 is a visionary document as it encompasses not only mainstream subjects but also new and innovative subjects such as farming, handicrafts, astronomy and sports.

The former MLC and member, KLE managing committee, Mahantesh Kavatagimath said that scrapping the NEP 2020 will adversely affect aided institutions.

Journalist Ravindra Reshme, member of Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal national executive committee Mrunal Joshi, the former MLC Arun Shahapur, forum coordinator Parameshwar Hegde, the former Vice-Chancellor, SK University, Siddu Alagur and others were present.