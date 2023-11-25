NEP 2020 underwent extensive consultation process, says Kasturirangan

November 25, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MYSURU

Former ISRO chairperson Dr. K. Kasturirangan said here on Saturday, November 25, that the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 underwent an extensive consultation process involving the stakeholders from the grassroots level onwards and their feedback was incorporated in the final document.

Delivering the convocation address of St. Philomena’s College, Dr. Kasturirangan – who is the former chairman of the National Education Policy Committee said the NEP 2020 was unique in terms of the extent and comprehensiveness of consultations.

‘’Initiated as a consultative process in 2015, the policy formulation was carried out by the TSR Subramanian Committee and MHRD as a next step. Given the reactions and responses of the public, our committee revisited the entire policy with additional consultations with over 300 institutions, individuals, and groups. These extensive consultations and their systematic incorporation have ensured that the federal and secular nature of our Constitution is reflected in the NEP 2020,’’ said Dr. Kasturirangan.

Elaborating on the subject, Dr. Kasturirangan said the draft NEP 2019 was subjected to public scrutiny which resulted in over 2.5 lakh responses and indicated that over 85% favoured the policy.

‘’In a very real sense, the overall process of the development of the NEP was therefore unique. It brought together deep expertise and cutting-edge research, with real democratic desires and needs of the Indian people,’’ he added

Dr. Kasturirangan said the 36 years since the last education policy, the social, political, and economic environment in India and the world has changed significantly and the country needed an educational system aligned with the aspirational goals of 21st century education while remaining rooted to its values and ethos.

Delving at length on the changes, Dr. Kasturirangan said the economy has opened up, social structures have undergone changes, there is the increased participation of all groups in political, social, and economic processes and communication has grown exponentially.

‘’New global challenges such as climate change have emerged, while rapid changes in technology including AI/ML present both opportunities and challenges to human well-being,’’ he added.

Dr. Kasturirangan referred to the creation of the National Research Foundation as recommended by the NEP and said its primary role will be to nurture a vibrant research ecosystem through adequate funding, mentoring, and support of multidisciplinary research in the streams of Arts and Humanities, Social Sciences, Natural Sciences and Mathematics, Engineering and Technology, including Educational Technology particularly in the University system.

‘’The NRF has now become a reality with both Houses of Parliament approving the Bill to create the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Act 2023. The high level of commitment of the government is evident by the decision of the Prime Minister to Chair the apex body,’’ he added while pointing out that the government has already earmarked ₹50,000 crores for the next five years.

In all, 464 undergraduates were conferred with degrees at the convocation. Dr. Bernard Moras, Apostolic Administrator, Diocese of Mysore, Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Vice Chancellor, University of Mysore, and others were present.

