Karnataka

NEKSRTC renamed Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation

Buses of a State-run transport company.  

The North East Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has been renamed Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation with immediate effect.

A note from the office of the Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Lakshman Savadi said that the name has been changed in accordance with the power vested under the Road Transport Corporations Act, 1950.

It said that the name was changed as there was a demand coming from people of the region to rename the region Kalyan Karnataka and the corporation as Kalyan Karnataka Road Transport Corporation.


Printable version | Jul 8, 2021

