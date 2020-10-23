Karnataka

NEKRTC withdraws additional charge for weekend trips

North East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC), State-owned transport company having its primary operations in Kalyana Karnataka region, has withdrawn the 10 % additional charge that it was collecting from passengers travelling during the weekend.

In a media release, Managing Director of NEKRTC M. Kurma Rao cited the disinterest among passengers and also the competitive rates offered by private bus operators as the reasons for the withdrawal of additional weekend charge.

“As people are showing little interest in using public transport on major routes owing to COVID-19 and as prices offered by the private players on major routes are relatively lesser than that offered by NEKRTC, the 10 % additional charge imposed on these routes during the weekend is withdrawn to attract more passengers,” he said.

He also made it clear that the additional charge will remain withdrawn till December 31, 2020. NEKRTC imposed 10 % additional charge on major routes for buses leaving the originating station on Fridays and destination stations on Sundays.

