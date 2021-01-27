NEKRTC to introduce mobile libraries in taluks

North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) will establish a mobile library in each taluk under its operations, chairman of NEKRTC Rajkumar Patil Telkur has said.

After flagging off the road safety month and inaugurating a mobile library at the Central Bus Stand in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, Mr. Patil said that the State-owned transport company will buy five lakh books to enrich the libraries in the days to come.

“NEKRTC, in association with the Department of Public Library, has established a mobile library in Kalaburagi. It is a first-of-its-kind in the State. We will develop it into the most sought-after library. We will also introduce similar mobile libraries in all the taluks,” he said and appealed to the people to make use of the libraries to enhance their knowledge.

Recalling losses that the NEKRTC suffered during the COVID-19 lockdown, Mr. Patil said that the public transport company has returned to its track to carry 9.93 lakh people every day. He also announced that the company will introduce environment-friendly buses from 2025 when the NEKRTC will celebrate is silver jubilee.

Kalaburagi Rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimadu, MLC B.G. Patil, NEKRTC Managing Director Kurma Rao, Public Library Department Director Satishkumar Hosamani and others were present.