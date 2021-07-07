NEKRTC is now KKRTC

Kalaburagi

07 July 2021 19:04 IST

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who also holds the Transport portfolio, has said that North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) will henceforth be called Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC).

He told presspersons at Kalaburagi Airport on Wednesday that the change of name of the State-owned company operating in the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region will be effective on Wednesday itself.

Later in the day, Mr. Savadi handed over the letter of rechristening NEKRTC to Chairman Rajkumar Patil Telkur and Managing Director Kurma Rao M. and directed them to implement the name change with immediate effect.

The region’s name was changed from Hyderabad Karnataka to Kalyana Karnataka in September 2019 soon after B.S. Yediyurappa became Chief Minister.