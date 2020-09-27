NEKRTC bus services to Telangana from today

KALABURAGI

27 September 2020 19:18 IST

The North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) that had indefinitely suspended its inter-State bus services following the outbreak of COVID-19 and resumed its inter-State operations in a phased manner, has planned to start bus services to Telangana on Monday.

In a press release, Managing Director of NEKRTC M. Kurma Rao said that the frequency of bus services would depend upon demand. He also requested all passengers to wear masks and take necessary precautions while travelling.

As lockdown was lifted in a phased manner, inter-State buses started operating and NEKRTC re-launched its bus services to Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Maharashtra. On Monday, for the first time after the lockdown was lifted, bus services to Telangana is going to be resumed.

