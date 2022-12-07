“Neither ignorance nor stature can provide an excuse for plagiarism”

December 07, 2022 06:05 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - MYSURU

Regretting that plagiarism had become an “intractable” problem, the in-charge Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore H. Rajashekar has warned that neither ignorance nor stature can excuse a person from the ethical and legal ramifications of committing plagiarism.

Participating in a day-long seminar on “Preventing Plagiarism: A first step towards quality thesis writing” organised jointly by the CSIR-UGC Training Centre, Internal Quality Assurance Cell and Research Scholars Association of University of Mysore, Prof. Rajashekar said the consequences of plagiarism, which has become prominent in higher education, can range from personal, professional, ethical to legal.

Describing plagiarism as “using someone else’s work without giving them proper credit”, he said in academic writing, plagiarism involves using words, ideas and information from a source without citing it correctly.

“Before attempting any writing project, learn about plagiarism. Find out what constitutes plagiarism and how to avoid it”, Prof. Rajashekar told the students and researchers.

He also pointed out that there was a crisis in academic publishing with too much pressure on top journals and too many books of marginal quality. He also said there was a rise a predatory journals and publishers publishing low quality research articles.

He said higher education in India was growing in numbers rapidly and the country had the world’s most extensive higher education system with more than 52,000 institutions. “But, still access to higher education remains a distant goal from many aspirants. Presently, the figure stands at 27.1 per cent, far from the target of achieving 32 per cent by 2022”, he said.

India, however, has been continuously striving hard to improve the quality of education, he said while pointing out that the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and other ranking agencies have impacted the quality of education offered by the higher education institutions in the country. Also, India stood third in the world for publications, he added.

He also said that the University of Mysore’s performance was “quite admirable” under the challenging situation although “not exemplary”. “Last year the University was accredited with A grade by NAAC and recently ranked 33 rd in the University category. These gradings have placed the UoM in the top position among the state universities in Karnataka. We could have earned better rankings, but for faculty strength and research output”, he said.

Former Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore K.S. Rangappa and others were present on the occasion.