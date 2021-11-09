‘Neighbouring States should not drag water projects to courts’

A file photo of former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru

09 November 2021 17:07 IST

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy urges them to show large-heartedness

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy urged neighbouring States to show large-heartedness and not obstruct irrigation projects of Karnataka that are dragged to courts.

“These States should come forward to overcome litigation pertaining to sharing of river water outside the judicial system,” he told reporters in Bengaluru. He said that neighbouring States are unnecessarily causing trouble to Karnataka whenever a new irrigation project is taking up by dragging the issue to court. “States should solve the differences amicably.”

Advertising

Advertising

He pointed out that Tamil Nadu raises issues on Cauvery and Mekedatu project while Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are contesting sharing of Krishna river water. “However, a large number of people from these States have made Bengaluru their home and consume Cauvery water. These States should understand this,” he added.

The former Chief Minister said that while Kempegowda International Airport has helped several districts in Andhra Pradesh, Electronics City has helped people in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. “The elected representatives in these States should realise this before raising water issues.”

On the Jaladhare programme launched by Janata Dal (Secular), Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the programme is to create awareness about usage of water derived from 38 rivers and tributaries. “The programme is to protect the State's interest in irrigation.”