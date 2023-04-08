Nehru Olekar’s MLA status restored as High Court stays his conviction

April 08, 2023 06:09 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has stayed the conviction of Nehru C. Olekar, BJP MLA for Haveri, in a corruption case of 2012, resulting in restoration of his position as an MLA. He was disqualified as an MLA soon after a special court on February 13 convicted and sentenced him to two years imprisonment.

Justice K. Natarajan passed the interim order on April 5 staying the conviction. The High Court had on March 3 stayed the sentence on an appeal filed by Mr. Olekar against the judgment of the special court.

The special court of sessions set up to exclusively deal with criminal cases related to MPs and MLAs in Karnataka had held that Mr. Olekar had abused his position as a public servant, and dishonestly and fraudulently obtained pecuniary advantage to his two sons by creating false work done certificates and ensuring that certain civil contracts of Haveri City Municipal Council were awarded to his sons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court noted that Mr. Olekar would be contesting in the upcoming elections to be held in May; and by way of operation of law under Section 8 of the Representation of the Peoples Act, he was already disqualified soon after his conviction with a minimum sentence of two years imprisonment in view of the judgment of the apex court. Mr. Olekar cannot contest elections if the conviction is not stayed, the court pointed out.

However, the High Court said that “there is a prima facie error in the judgment” of the special court with regard to the issue of proceeding against the MLA in the absence of sanction for his prosecution, and the error may lead to the acquittal of the appellant MLA while hearing the final arguments on the appeal.

Noticing that the court has the power to stay the operation of the conviction addition to the sentence, Justice Natarajan said that “it is an appropriate case where the conviction is required to be stayed as this court has already suspended the sentence.”