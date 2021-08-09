Nehru built a strong base for modern India: Bommai

Bengaluru

09 August 2021 01:07 IST

His statue reinstalled on Vidhana Soudha premises

The statue of the first Prime Minister of India late Jawaharlal Nehru was reinstalled on the Vidhana Soudha premises here on Sunday.

“Nehru played an important role in realising the idea of building India. By developing sectors such as industries, he built a strong base to build a new India. He also played an important role in taking the nation forward after getting the mantle from the British,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters after unveiling the statue. He said, “Nehru, an associate of Mahatma Gandhi, went to jail in pursuit of freedom to the country, and it becomes our responsibility to follow his ideals.”

Minister for Health and Family Welfare K. Sudhakar was also present on the occasion.

Advertising

Advertising

The statue had been removed from the spot to enable the Namma Metro work.