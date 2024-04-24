April 24, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - MYSURU

KPCC women’s wing chief Pushpa Amarnath flayed the BJP for politicising the murder of Neha Hiremath in a bid to harvest electoral benefits.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Wednesday Ms. Amarnath said the murder was tragic and heinous but BJP was trying to gain political mileage out of it and was extremely condemnable.

Ms. Amarnath was also critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Rajasthan where he alluded to “managalasutra” and said that Congress, if voted, would steal the jewellery of Hindu women for redistribution among the minorities.

She said when Manipur was burning the Prime Minister did not display any sympathy for the women there nor did he respond to their grievances. Similarly, women folk underwent severe hardship during COVID-19, and the Prime Minister was muted in his response to their grievances, said Ms. Amarnath.

She said there was no development under the BJP and hence it has lost the morality to seek votes. The voters should exercise their franchise to defeat the BJP, Ms. Amarnath added.

Continuing, she said the Congress has walked the talk and delivered the promises made ahead of elections. Ms. Amarnath said the five guarantee schemes have been implemented within months of coming to power hence, the Congress has every right to seek votes and appealed to the public to elect the party candidate M. Lakshman from Mysuru.

Tejaswini Gowda, who recently joined the Congress, said that the double engine government of the BJP failed to undertake any worthwhile projects in the State. She said though Mysuru is a heritage city, no funds were released for their maintenance and they were crumbling.

Referring to the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) tie-up, Ms. Gowda said this was due to the personal animosity of the JD(S) leaders against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. She accused the BJP of meting out “injustice” to the Vokkaliga community by denying them tickets and cited the examples of C.T. Ravi, Sadanada Gowda, etc.

She said it is only the Congress which was promoting the Vokkaligas and hence the community members were more not inclined towards the BJP.

