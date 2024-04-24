GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Neha murder: KPCC women’s wing chief flays BJP 

Pushpa Amarnath said the murder was tragic and heinous but BJP was trying to gain political mileage out of it and was extremely condemnable

April 24, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
KPCC women’s wing president Pushpa Amarnath (right) and Tejaswini Gowda who recently joined the Congress, addressing media persons in Mysuru on Wednesday.

KPCC women’s wing president Pushpa Amarnath (right) and Tejaswini Gowda who recently joined the Congress, addressing media persons in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

KPCC women’s wing chief Pushpa Amarnath flayed the BJP for politicising the murder of Neha Hiremath in a bid to harvest electoral benefits.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Wednesday Ms. Amarnath said the murder was tragic and heinous but BJP was trying to gain political mileage out of it and was extremely condemnable.

Ms. Amarnath was also critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Rajasthan where he alluded to “managalasutra” and said that Congress, if voted, would steal the jewellery of Hindu women for redistribution among the minorities.

Neha Hiremath murder case: CID gets six-day custody of accused Fayaz

She said when Manipur was burning the Prime Minister did not display any sympathy for the women there nor did he respond to their grievances. Similarly, women folk underwent severe hardship during COVID-19, and the Prime Minister was muted in his response to their grievances, said Ms. Amarnath.

She said there was no development under the BJP and hence it has lost the morality to seek votes. The voters should exercise their franchise to defeat the BJP, Ms. Amarnath added.

Continuing, she said the Congress has walked the talk and delivered the promises made ahead of elections. Ms. Amarnath said the five guarantee schemes have been implemented within months of coming to power hence, the Congress has every right to seek votes and appealed to the public to elect the party candidate M. Lakshman from Mysuru.

Tejaswini Gowda, who recently joined the Congress, said that the double engine government of the BJP failed to undertake any worthwhile projects in the State. She said though Mysuru is a heritage city, no funds were released for their maintenance and they were crumbling.

Referring to the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) tie-up, Ms. Gowda said this was due to the personal animosity of the JD(S) leaders against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. She accused the BJP of meting out “injustice” to the Vokkaliga community by denying them tickets and cited the examples of C.T. Ravi, Sadanada Gowda, etc.

She said it is only the Congress which was promoting the Vokkaligas and hence the community members were more not inclined towards the BJP.

Related Topics

Lok Sabha / national elections / voting / Women's Representation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.