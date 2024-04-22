ADVERTISEMENT

Neha murder: BJP holds statewide protest; Muslim traders close shops in solidarity with family

April 22, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - BENGALURU/HUBBALLI

In Hubballi-Dharwad, Muslims shut their shops and take out a silent march condemning the murder; Anjuman-e-Islam Society has decided to name one of its blocks after Neha

The Hindu Bureau

ABVP members take part in a protest against the killing of BVB College student Neha Hiremath, in Bengaluru, on Monday, April 22. | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK

The Opposition BJP staged a protest in all the district centres of the state on Monday condemning the recent incidents of attack against women including the murder of Neha of Hubballi.

The protesters raised slogans against the Congress government by accusing it of failure to provide security to “Hindu women and girls” and adopting “minority appeasement policy.” BJP State President B. Y. Vijayendra who led the protest in Mysuru, accused both the Chief Minister and Home Minister G. Parameshwara of hurting the sentiments of Neha’s parents through insensitive remarks.

Members of Muslim organisations and Muslim traders shut down their businesses for half a day in Hubballi -Dharwad and took out a huge silent march in Dharwad on Monday seeking ‘Justice for Neha’. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Meanwhile, in Hubballi-Dharwad, Muslim organisations and trade bodies observed voluntary half-a-day bandh and took out a silent protest march seeking justice for Neha and demanding stringent punishment to her assailant. In both the cities, the members of Muslim community pasted posters on their closed shops paying tribute to Neha Hiremath, an MCA student and daughter of Congress municipal councillor Niranjan Hiremath of Hubballi. Neha was stabbed to death by Fayaz Khandunayak, her one time classmate.

The speakers said that the Muslim community was deeply hurt by the heinous act and the accused Fayaz had put the entire community to shame through this heinous crime. They said the community was with Neha’s family in their grief. Anjuman-e-Islam Society has decided to name one of its blocks after her and plans to request her parents to inaugurate it.

