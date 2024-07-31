ADVERTISEMENT

‘Neha Hiremath murder will be given to a Fast Track Court only if there is a need’

Updated - July 31, 2024 10:43 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 10:42 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister G. Parameshwar addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Home Minister G. Parameshwar has said that the Neha Hiremath murder case will be handed over to a Fast Track Court only if there is a need.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, he said that as of now there has been no need for handing over the case to a Fast Track Court.

However, it is not the government that decides whether a case should be assigned to a Fast Track Court or not. The police authorities will decide that, he said.

He said that the judiciary has its own discretionary power to decide holding a speedy trial in such cases.

The murder of student Neha Hiremath on the campus of BVB College of Engineering and Technology (KLE Technological University) by her former classmate in broad daylight had drawn the attention of the whole nation ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

