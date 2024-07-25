GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Negotiation Competition in Hubballi from tomorrow

Published - July 25, 2024 10:20 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 22 teams from various law colleges across the State and neighbouring Maharashtra and Goa will be participating in the KLE Law Academy’s Second National Level Negotiation Competition - 2024 being hosted by KLE Society’s Gurusiddappa Kotambri Law College in Hubballi on July 27 and 28.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi along with the former principal Sharada G. Patil and faculty coordinator S.M. Hullur, college principal Dnyaneshwar Chouri said that teams from Bengaluru, Udupi, Mysuru, Belagavi will compete with teams from other States during the two-day national-level contest.

He said that the objective of the event is to help develop and hone negotiation skills among law students for whom negotiation is an essential skill to succeed in their professional life.

Good negotiation skills will help in avoiding procedural delays in handling petty civil cases and also in quick delivery of justice, he said.

Prof. Chouri said that negotiation will not only save litigation time and money but also help in getting speedy justice.

He said that the winner will take away a cash prize of ₹10,000 along with a trophy, while the runners-up will get ₹7,500 cash prize and a trophy. The third prize winner will get the Best Negotiation Team trophy.

The national-level negotiation competition will be inaugurated by the former Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka P.S. Dinesh Kumar at IMSR Auditorium on BVB campus in Hubballi at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday.

The former High Court judge A.S. Pachhapure will give away the prizes during the valedictory ceremony to be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

