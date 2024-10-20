‘Neglect in prison killed Prof. Saibaba’

A memorial event for the recently deceased G.N. Saibaba in the city on Sunday, blamed his death on his decade-long incarceration in prison and the health complications he developed during the period.

Prof. Saibaba was arrested in May 2014 on charges of Maoist links under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967. He was acquitted of all charges and released from jail earlier this year. However, he died due to multiple health complications on October 12.

Writer and activist Shivasundar said the use of UAPA, 1967, was a misuse of the Constitution to violate the fundamental rights of citizens and added that it was undemocratic. Advocate Balan detailed various instances of activists and dissidents being unlawfully incarcerated misusing the draconian UAPA, 1967.

Radhika Chitkara, Professor of Criminal and Human Rights Law, National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, recounted how Prof. Saibaba was confined to a wheelchair from the age of five after being affected by Polio. However, she said he had no other health issues before being incarcerated. “He got swine flu while in prison, but was not even treated. The swine flu eventually killed his friend and helper in the prison — Pandu Narote. His wife Vasantha Kumari has spoken about how his health deteriorated owing to the lack of medical attention during his ten-year imprisonment,” she said.

Arvind Narrain, president, People’s Union of Civil Liberties, Karnataka, alleged that the prison conditions have been the cause of death of Prof. Saibaba and many others whose names are not even known. Prof. Saibaba’s case illustrates the precarious situation a person with disability would have to face in such cases, he said.