Negative report must for Kerala, Maharashtra tourists

MYSURU

02 August 2021 18:52 IST

If the Chamarajnagar district administration has made RT-PCR negative report must for tourists wishing to stay in resorts and hotels, the Kodagu district administration is, seeking the negative report only from tourists coming from Kerala and Maharashtra amidst growing fears of an impending third wave.

Tourists visiting Kodagu from Kerala and Maharashtra, which have reported spike in COVID-19 infections, are supposed to carry the negative report and the responsibility of confirming the reports lies with the resorts, home-stays and hotels, said the order issued by Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal on Monday.

The order said the negative report should not be older than 72 hours. The details provided by tourists must be carefully checked besides the authenticity of the negative report before providing accommodation.

Local bodies including GPs, municipal councils and town panchayats have been directed to monitor those visiting their jurisdictions from other States and cities.