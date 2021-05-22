Negative report mandatory for entry: Bommai

Vigil tightened at State borders

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that those returning to Karnataka from other States should compulsorily produce COVID negative report for gaining entry into the State.

Speaking to presspersons at Bada village in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district on Saturday, he said the rule would be strictly implemented as per the direction of the Union government.

“Already various restrictions have been put in place to ensure strict implementation of lockdown. There is police vigil at strategic points. At the borders, tight bandobast has been made and checkposts have been set up. People from other States should produce COVID-negative report. Otherwise they will not be allowed to enter.”

Mr. Bommai said that already suitable directions had been issued to the authorities in the border districts of Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Udupi and other places.

To a query, he said that as people were likely to use interior roads to gain entry into the State, such routes would be blocked and police personnel would be deployed there.